ST. LOUIS, MO- New research shows that more men are postponing prostate cancer surgery and radiation unless their symptoms worsen. They are taking a 'Watchful Waiting' approach for keeping track of their tumors.

Dr. Jeff Michalski, Washington University Vice Chair Of Radiation Oncology joined FOX 2 to discuss the advantages of this new method and what prostate cancer patients should discuss with their physicians when choosing the right treatment for them.