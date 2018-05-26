× Missouri Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident on I-70

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal one-vehicle accident that occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in Saline County, MO on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 68.

A possible vehicle defect caused the car to skid and travel off the right side of the highway. The car overturned multiple times and ejected four out of five occupants. The driver and four passengers of the car were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Kristen Moore, died. Four teenage passengers, Livia Halla, Celia Rodriguez Arredondo, Tobias Seek, and Seth Steele were taken to area hospitals and are in serious condition. Two of the four passengers had to be transported by medical helicopters.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, all the victims were from Independence, MO.