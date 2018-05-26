The Thread – Road Trip!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Ed. note: This is an encore presentation of a previous episode of The Thread.)

Art Van St. Louis is cutting the ribbon on five stores in one day, and guess who they invited to join them for the road trip? That's right...all day, on a bus, with Tim! Get the picture? You're invited to join the party! Along the way, learn how one community is displaying what it means to be a neighbor. Witness the amazing gifts Linda gave her friend Jan. See what friendships here in St. Louis meant to Matt and Leslee Holliday during their time with the Cardinals. Get on the bus, join in the fun, and feel free to sing-a-long with Tim! Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.