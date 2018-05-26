Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTWOOD, Mo. - A group of 10 baseball players are participating in a wiffle ball game to raise money for St. Louis Children's Hospital .

This group of players has participated in baseball and basketball events where they have raised over $1M for charitable causes, including the Joplin MO Chamber of Commerce, Backstoppers, Mighty Oaks Heart Foundation and Mission Continues. In 2017, they participated in a marathon baseball game (74 hours, 26 minutes, 53 seconds) where over $100,000 was raised for Mission Continues while achieving the Guinness World Record.

They are looking for your help too. They need independent witnesses to sign off and verify everything is above board for Guinness World Records.

Wiffle Ball Marathon for St. Louis Children's Hospital

Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.

1000 Camera Ave.

For more information visit www.worldrecordbaseball.com.