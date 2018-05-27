Arts Pop: Shakespeare in the Park comes full circle with “Romeo & Juliet”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - In less than a week, the world's most well-known star-crossed lovers return to Forest Park. Shakespeare Festival St. Louis will present "Romeo & Juliet," which was the first show produced by the festival in 2001.

While many know the story of this Shakespearian tragedy, some are not familiar or find the language hard to understand. Don't worry. Again this year, theatre critic Judith Newmark and artist John Telford have created a cartoon cliff notes for you of the play. You can read it in the A&E section of Sunday's St. Louis Post-Dispatch or watch an animated version at stltoday.com.