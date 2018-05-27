Boy Scout place flags on the graves of veterans at New Mount Sinai Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Boy Scout Troop 11 from Temple Israel and at least one other Boy Scout Troop traversed the entire 52-acre historic cemetery at New Mount Sinai to ensure that every veteran’s grave has a new American flag properly displayed.

Veterans’ families assisted the Boy Scouts with this service activity, and will visit their ancestors throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Over 800 veterans are buried at New Mount Sinai Cemetery, and fought in wars from the Mexican-American War through Afghanistan.

For more than 160 years, New Mt. Sinai Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri has provided Jewish families with a time-honored final resting place for their loved ones. In this cemetery are buried many men and women who have contributed greatly to the St. Louis Community, including rabbis, cantors, philanthropists, business leaders, political figures, and veterans from every major conflict since the Mexican-American War in 1846. We would like to welcome you to explore 52 acres of beautifully maintained grounds and learn more about the architecture and historical significance of New Mt. Sinai Cemetery.