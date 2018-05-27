Hancock & Kelley: Greitens committee’s awkward moments during special session

ST. LOUIS, MO — Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues. This week the panel talks about Missouri special legislative session. The investigative committee read some testimony in the Greitens case into the public record. It included some incredibly awkward moments.

Tempers are flaring between Missouri lawmakers investigating allegations against Gov. Eric Greitens and the attorneys who represent him.

During a House committee hearing Friday, Republican Rep. Curtis Trent tried to introduce documents provided to him by Greitens’ attorneys. The documents relate partly to phone records of a woman who had an affair with Greitens.

But other committee members strenuously objected. They denounced it as the latest attempt by Greitens’ team to release only “cherry-picked” evidence.

Committee Chairman Rep. Jay Barnes had a heated discussion with Greitens’ attorney Michelle Nasser about why Greitens’ lawyers hadn’t complied with the committee’s more far-reaching subpoena for documents.

Trent was recently appointed to the investigative panel.