Keep your pets safe from the summer heat

ST. LOUIS - When temperatures and heat indices soar, pet owners are advised to take special precautions to keep pets safe. High temperatures can be deadly for pets left without a cool, shady place to rest and plenty of water.

Never leave a pet unattended in a parked car when the temperature is more than 70 degrees

Act immediately if you see a distressed animal in an unattended car by calling the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri ANIMAL CRUELTY HOTLINE 314-647-4400.

Be certain outdoor pets have access to fresh, clean water at all times

Ensure that your pet has access to shade at all times of the day

If you run or jog with your dog, take frequent water breaks for yourself and your dog

Do not bicycle or roller blade with a pet

When the weather is dangerously hot, keep pets inside

Groom regularly because a well-groomed coat will help regulate you pet's body temperature.

If your pet is showing signs of heat exhaustion (excessive panting, vomiting, lethargic behavior), right away begin applying cool water to your pet’s extremities. See your veterinarian immediately!

To report an animal in weather-related jeopardy, please call the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline: (314) 647-4400

For more information visit http://hsmo.org/hotweather/.