Post-Scripts: Missouri’s special session and Gov. Greitens

ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX 2’s weekly review of news and politics with reporters from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. We examine the latest in the Missouri legislature’s special session. The investigative committee had some interesting moments this week.

Missouri lawmakers have subpoenaed Gov. Eric Greitens to testify before a special panel considering whether to try to impeach and remove him from office.

The chairman of the House investigatory panel announced Friday that it has subpoenaed Greitens to appear before the committee on June 4.

The Republican governor has so far declined to testify before the committee, which has been investigating allegations against him since March. A Greitens’ attorney said Friday that she did not know whether he will comply with the subpoena.

Lawmakers are looking into claims of sexual misconduct, misuse of a charity donor list for political fundraising and other campaign finance allegations against Greitens.

The interactions between lawmakers and the governor’s attorneys have grown increasingly heated this week during public committee hearings.