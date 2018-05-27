× Southwestern Missouri college to expand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A college in southwestern Missouri has raised $6.8 million in less than a year to renovate and expand its classrooms.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the project will allow Cox College to increase its enrollment for programs including nursing. The nursing program’s enrollment will increase from 250 students to 400.

Amy DeMelo is the president of the Springfield college housed at CoxNorth. She says there’s a significant nursing shortage nationwide, which the college hopes to address.

Other programs offered include medical assistant, radiography and diagnostic imaging. The college currently admits up to 80 percent of its eligible applicants.

The U.S. Department of Commerce $2.2 million of the funding and the Mabee Foundation gave a match grant of $1 million. The rest of the expansion funds came from a variety of donors.