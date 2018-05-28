× Billikens Head to Ole Miss for Start of NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Saint Louis University Billikens baseball team won the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament this past weekend, Well on Monday, Memorial Day, they found out where they are going and who they will be playing in the first round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The answer, Oxford, Mississippi and Ole Miss will be the opponent on Friday, June 1st. The Billikens are the 4th seed in the Mississippi Regional. Ole Miss is the top seed, with Tennessee Tech 2nd and Missouri State holding the three seed.

Ole Miss is the fourth ranked team in the tournament, so it will be quite a challenge for the Billikens (38-18).

Fox 2 was at the NCAA Tournament Pairings party the Billikens held on Monday morning and got the team's reaction to their seeding in the tournament.