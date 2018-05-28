× Castlewood State Park reopens after police investigation Monday

BALLWIN, MO– Investigators are on the scene of an apparent suicide at Castlewood State Park in Ballwin.

Officers were called to the area around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The park was closed for a few hours shortly after the call.

According to police majority of the park reopened around Noon while the surrounding area where the apparent suicide occurred still remains closed at this time.

More details will be posted as this story develops.