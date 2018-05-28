Dave Murray’s forecast and disco…TUESDAY…May 28, 2018

Hot times for the holiday weekend…slightly cooler for Tuesday but still very humid as the moisture from Alberto moves from south to north…tracking thru eastern IL. That is close enough for a mix of clouds and sun with periods of rain and storms…heavy tropical downpours for some…the focus from the metro STL area and points east… Prime time Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night and Wednesday…temps will be slightly cooler. Quiet times but still warm Thursday and Friday as the moisture spin rolls to the east. May still easily on track for the warmest May on record…after one of the coolest April’s on record…have to love STL weather.