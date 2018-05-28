Firefighters battling not only fires this spring, but the heat as well

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMAY, Mo. - Two firefighters were taken to the hospital Monday after suffering from heat exhaustion. The Affton Fire Department had two of its firefighters treated after they were fighting a fire at a Lemay home.

FOX 2 spoke to a local fire department to learn about how firefighters stay safe on hot days like Monday.

The Hazelwood Fire Department said firefighters will start hydrating the minute they wake up in preparation. Staff said more firefighters will be called to the scene to assist so each firefighter can spend less time in the burning home. They said there are also cooling stations they can use at the scene that allows them to take a break and sit inside the air conditioning.

The Hazelwood Fire Department doesn't have its own cooling stations but staff said neighboring departments help out and pitch theirs in.