DES PERES, Mo- In honor of Memorial Day, McCormick and Schmick's restaurant at West County Mall is giving out free meals Monday from 11a.m. until 10p.m.

The complimentary lunch or dinner are for gold star honorees, veterans and active members of the U-S Military. A military ID must be presented.

Reservations are recommended and the offer is dine-in only.