ST. LOUIS - May is National Hamburger Month and May 28 is National Hamburger Day.

Hamburgers may not have been invented in America but Americans have taken the burger to the next level. It's estimated that Americans eat 50- billion hamburgers each year.

In the 19th century beef from German Hamburg cows was minced and combined with garlic, onions, salt and pepper , then formed into patties. German immigrants coming to America likely put them on menus and opened restaurants.