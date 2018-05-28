Memorial Day remembrance in O’Fallon, Mo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Mo. – A good-sized crowd was on hand in O’Fallon, Missouri Monday to commemorate US military personnel who died in service.

For D.J. Mitchell, it’s also a day to spend with his daughter.

“It’s an important day to teach my kids, to show everyone else we remember and haven’t forgot that we try to live our lives every day in their honor,” he said.

Guest speakers drove home the point that peace oftentimes comes with a price; a price that Army Specialist Kaitlen Shaw is ready to pay.

“I've had friends who have had paid the ultimate sacrifice and, for me, I just knew I always wanted to serve and I always knew going into it that could be me someday,” Shaw said. “I love this country and would lay down my life for this country.”

O’Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy thanked all living and deceased military members for our freedom.

Exchanging their lives for our freedom is what should never be forgotten, according to US Army veteran Barry Hardin.

“I lost friends, so this day is one of remembering my comrades I served with and lost,” Hardin said.

Missouri State Representative Nick Schroer, who represents the 102nd District in O’Fallon, said he comes from a family of veterans. One family member served in the Korean War and another in World War II.

“Both made it back, both had disabilities from wars, but a lot of people you see behind me, a lot of them have family members who didn’t make it back,” he said.