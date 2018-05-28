Pay It Forward – Millstadt woman serving as surrogate for sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Two sisters who are also best friends will soon share an even stronger bond.

Kyle and Kayce Ketrow of Belleville tried to have a baby four times through in-vitro fertilization, but each attempt failed. About a year ago, Kayce's sister, Courtney Boron of Millstadt, said she would be a surrogate mother. Her generous gift of unselfishness led Kyle to nominate his sister-in-law for our Pay It Forward award – a $500 gift card from First Bank.

