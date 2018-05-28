Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Every year before Memorial Day Monday St. Louis-area Scouts walk the rows of graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and decorate each headstone with a United States flag. About 4,000 scouts volunteered to place the flags on more than 150,000 graves on Sunday.

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery is it 10a.m. Monday. Shuttle vans will be available to transport visitors from the Sheridan Road Metro commuter lot or the Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center to the ceremony.

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

Sheridan Road

St. Louis, MO 63125