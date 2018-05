Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Two people were hospitalized and are in stable condtion after a semi-truck fell off the ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge in downtown St. Louis Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

The semi-truck used the ramp to get from Interstate 44/55 to the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge when it hit the side of the wall and rolled off the roadway.

No word on the cause of the accident at this time.