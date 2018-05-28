Win SHANIA TWAIN tickets in the FIRST FIVE ROWS!

Shania Twain brings her “SHANIA NOW Tour” to Enterprise Center Wednesday, June 13th and FOX 2 is giving away tickets IN THE FIRST FIVE ROWS every day this week!!

One VIP winner each day will sit in the FIRST FIVE ROWS!

Shania is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Shania remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Shania’s albums include

her Platinum-selling 1993 debut, Shania Twain; the GRAMMY Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release, The Woman in Me; Come On Over, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; and UP! Shania’s third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Contest rules