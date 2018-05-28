Woman says stolen SUV contained irreplaceable memories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The owner of an SUV stolen from outside her Shaw neighborhood home over the weekend wants it back because irreplaceable items were inside the vehicle at the time.

Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the Jeep Patriot was stolen Saturday around 12:30 a.m. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

“…a joy ride or something…turned into stealing more than a car, they stole memories that are not replaceable,” said the victim, who identified herself as “M One.”

She awoke Saturday morning to find her car stolen, along with all of her belongings just as she was preparing to relocate for a new job.

“There’s also DMV papers in there because I am a truck driver and I have security clearance. They have all those IDs in my car; they have letters from the state,” she said.

She said she’s also missing birth certificates, marriage records, and a death certificate.

While those documents are important and expensive to replace, she’s worried she’ll never get back the collection of photos she had in her car.

“I took out all pictures I’ve had of me and my daughter, every single one out of picture albums and my dad, who died in 1981, who raised me and was gonna ship them off—eventually ship them off—to be on a jump drive,” she said.

She’s pleading with whoever took her Jeep to at least return her memories.

“They are no longer around me now, they’re hopefully not gone. Hopefully in a dumpster somewhere. Hopefully still in the Jeep; but as of today, they’re gone,” she said.

If you have any information on the vehicle theft or its whereabouts, you’re asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.