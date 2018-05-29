× AG Hawley says Gov. Eric Greitens “has done the right thing”

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says Gov. Eric Greitens “has done the right thing” by announcing his resignation.

Greitens made the surprise announcement Tuesday, as the Legislature considered impeachment over issues related to the governor’s extramarital affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015 and his alleged use of a charity donor list for campaign purposes.

His resignation will be effective at 5 p.m. Friday.

Hawley, like Greitens a Republican, said in a brief statement that he wished Lt. Gov. Mike Parson well as he prepares to make the transition to governor. Hawley says he stands ready to assist in the transition.

Hawley is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill