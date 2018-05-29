× Blunt says Parson will be ‘worthy’ governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A former Missouri governor says the state’s next chief executive “will be worthy of this new responsibility.”

Ex-Republican Gov. Matt Blunt issued a statement Tuesday praising GOP Lt. Gov. Mike Parson.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens announced he would resign amid a scandal involving a former hairdresser in 2015 and questions about whether broke the law in financing his 2016 campaign, which means Parson will ascend to the top job.

Blunt said Parson will be dedicated to working with the Reublican-controlled Legislature to move the state forward. Greitens has had a sometimes rocky relationship with lawmakers.

Blunt also noted that Parson is a former county sheriff and called Parson a “law and order leader.”

Blunt served one term as Missouri’s governor, from 2005 to 2009.