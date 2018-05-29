× Brewers Run Past Cardinals 8-3

The big three game showdown between the top two teams in the N-L Central, the Cardinals and Brewers saw game one go to Milwaukee. The Brewers blasted past the Cardinals 8-3 on Memorial Day afternoon in Wisconsin. The Brewers had built a 4-0 lead when the Cardinals offense appeared in the fifth inning.

Yairo Munoz’s first Major League home run cut the Milwaukee lead to 4-2. Matt Carpenter also homered in the inning to make it a 4-3 Cardinals deficit. But the Redbirds bullpen could not hold down the Brew Crew’s offense. Ryan Braun added an RBI single in the fifth inning off Mike Mayers to boost the Brewers lead to 5-3. The big blast came from Jonathan Villar in the seventh inning, a three run home run off Cardinals reliever Brett Cecil to make it an 8-3 game.

Cardinals starting pitcher Luke Weaver pitched just four innings, allowing four runs. He took the loss and saw his season record slip to 3-5.

The loss drops the Cardinals five games behind the Brewers in the division standings.