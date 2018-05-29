Circus Harmony works to undo damage of Hurricane Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Eight months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, the island is still trying to recover. Roughly 13,000 homes and businesses are still without power. One local organization hopes to help, through the art of circus.

Circus Harmony's Jessica Hentoff was here at FOX 2 to discuss their peace through pyramids program. Circus Harmony is excited to announce that we will partner with the National School of Circus of Puerto Rico for a cultural exchange July 3rd - 17th, 2018 in Puerto Rico.

For more information visit: circusday@circusharmony.org.