Dave Murray’s forecast and disco…WEDNESDAY…May 29, 2018

All about the fast moving spin of what is left of Alberto…working thru eastern IL and into the Great Lakes on this Wednesday…waves of rain and non-severe storms fading in the morning for us…then clearing west to east in the afternoon…quiet…still humid Wednesday night and Thursday morning…with developing storms for the afternoon and evening on Thursday…some strong to severe…but the focus needs alittle more time…hot times Friday 92 degrees…but storm free…more storms rumbling around on Saturday…quiet on Sunday.