ST. LOUIS- New to DVD Tuesday, May 29; Annihilation. Kevin gives you a preview. Also, Kevin and Kim debate a new trend in movie casting. Some producers are looking to cast actors who have the most social media followers instead of the best person for the role. Crazy!
