Free Trip Tuesdays – Santa Claus, IN!

FOX 2’s Free Trip Tuesdays Brought to you by Gateway RV & Outdoors heads to Santa Claus, Indiana!

It may be summertime, but just three hours to the east of St. Louis, it’s Christmas year-round! In the tiny town of Santa Claus, Indiana, families enjoy an exciting but laid-back vacation with two days at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari and overnights in Rudolph’s Christmas Cabins at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort. Holiday World, named the Midwest’s #1 water park by TripAdvisor.com, is home to Thunderbird, the nation’s only launched wing coaster – plus Mammoth, the Guinness World Record holder for the longest water coaster. Parents enjoy the family-friendly park’s FREE soft drinks, FREE parking, FREE sunscreen and FREE Wi-Fi, plus the FREE shuttle service from the campground, where visitors may rent a cabin or RV or bring their own camping equipment. Also, the Santa Claus Museum reveals the history of the town and its famous post office, Santa’s Toys provides festive shopping, and Santa’s Stables offers trail rides.

One family of four will win a prize package including:

8 tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

2 nights in a Rudolph’s Christmas Cabin at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort

4 short trail rides at Santa’s Stables

4 bike rentals from Santa Claus Hardware Store

$50 gift certificate from the Santa Claus Christmas Store

$50 gift certificate from Santa’s Toys

$50 gift card from Santa’s Candy Castle

$50 Gift Certificate for the Santa Claus Museum

PLUS, $200 VISA card from Gateway RV & Outdoors

Hurry! Entries are due by 9am on Tuesday, June 5th.

Contest rules