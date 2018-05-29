× Gun dealer licensing gets House OK again, returns to Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois House has approved another plan for state licensing of gun dealers after an earlier version was vetoed by the governor.

The vote Tuesday was 65-49 in favor of requiring firearms dealers to pay a fee for a five-year state license. It would require training for gun shop employees to spot illegal purchasers and videotaping of key areas of the business.

The measure is opposed by gun-rights advocates as too vague and too burdensome to small dealers. Addison Democratic Rep. Kathleen Willis says her plan is aimed at stopping the legal sale of firearms to those who transfer them to criminals.

Opponents say a majority of law-abiding gun dealers is being punished.

The plan must return to the Senate because of House changes.

___

The bill is SB337 .