Gov. Greitens announces he will resign Friday

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he is resigning after months of what he called ``legal harassment.''

The Republican governor made the startling announcement Tuesday. He will resign effective 5 p.m. Friday.

The resignation comes amid a special session in which the state Legislature is considering impeachment. Two potential criminal cases against Greitens remain unresolved.

Greitens said in a brief statement that the past few months have been ``incredibly difficult'' for him, his family and friends. He says that while he has made mistakes, he has broken no laws.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Feb. 22 on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The charge was dismissed earlier this month, but a special prosecutor was considering whether to refile charges. Prosecutors say Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent in 2015, before his election.

Greitens also was charged in April for allegedly using a charity donor list for political purposes.