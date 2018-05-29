Man charged with vandalism of Glen Carbon cemetery, homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 34-year-old man Tuesday with spraypainting swastikas on headstones at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Approximately 200 grave markers were tagged with graffiti between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday. A private Edwardsville subdivision across the street was also targeted. A few homes were covered in swastika’s spray painted on the homes and garages.

St. James Lutheran, St. Cecilia's Church, and Glenview Church of Nazarene were also targeted.

Cemetery staff said the vandal also targeted an old office building, two private mausoleums, as well as statues in the cemetery.

The cemetery is non-denominational, so the reason for the swastikas is puzzling, staffers said.

Edwardsville police, Glen Carbon police, and the Illinois State Police responded to investigate the vandalism.

Police arrested a suspect, Timothy McLean, on Saturday evening.

McLean was charged with three counts of hate crime, three counts of institutional vandalism, one count of criminal damage to property over $500, and one count of violation of the cemetery protection act.

A judge set McLean's bail at $100,000.