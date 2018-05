× Man found shot to death in the Soulard neighborhood

ST. LOUIS- A man in his 40’s was found shot to death Tuesday morning outside a nightclub in the Soulard neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 12:15a.m. on Russell Boulevard and Menard Street just outside of the Bastille Nightclub.

According to a nearby witness, he was an off-duty bartender at the club.

Other details have not been released. Refresh page for latest regarding this ongoing investigation.