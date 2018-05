× Mechanical issues temporarily close Aquaport in Maryland Heights

UPDATE:Repairs have been made and Aquaport will open today (5/29) at 1:00 p.m.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Aquaport, Maryland Heights’ outdoor water park will not open at 11 a.m. Tuesday due to maintenance issues.

The swimming pool normal operating hours are 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

No word at this time on reopening. Refresh this page for the latest details.