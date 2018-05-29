× Republican senate leaders say state was severely tested by Greitens affair

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -Republican leaders of the Missouri Senate say the state has been severely tested during the turmoil involving Gov. Eric Greitens, and it’s time to move on.

The GOP governor announced his resignation Tuesday, effective Friday afternoon. He was facing possible impeachment and potential criminal cases related to a 2015 extramarital affair and his alleged use of a charity donor list for political purposes.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard says in a statement that he had high hopes when Greitens took office in 2017, but now he believes the governor made the right decision in stepping down.

Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe says in a statement that the resignation announcement “marks the conclusion to a drama that has drawn on for far too long.”