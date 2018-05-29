× Sen. Blunt: Resigning Greitens’ ‘best decision’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation was “the best decision for his family and the state.”

The Republican senator also said Tuesday that he looks forward to working with soon-to-be GOP Gov. Mike Parson and “will do everything I can to be helpful.”

Greitens announced that he will step down Friday. The Legislature was having a special session to determine whether the House would impeach Greitens over campaign finance issues and questions about Greitens’ conduct during an extramarital affair in 2015.

Parson will be elevated from lieutenant governor to governor.

Blunt previously resisted calling for Greitens’ resignation, saying legal and legislative processes should run their course.