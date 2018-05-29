× Some Missourian’s are upset over Greitens’ decision to resign

Some Missouri Republican lawmakers say they’re already getting complaints from constituents about Gov. Eric Greitens’ decision to resign.

Greitens’ supporter Rep. Bill White said he received unhappy calls from Joplin-area residents within minutes of the governor’s announcement Tuesday.

Greitens’ decision came after the Missouri Legislature began meeting in special session less than two weeks ago to consider his impeachment. He faced allegations that he slapped, shoved and threatened a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair in 2015, among other claims.

White says Greitens’ extramarital affair showed a character flaw. But he says Greitens had a good track record in terms of his actions as governor.

Wentzville Republican Rep. Bryan Spencer says there had been cursing in some of the upset calls he received about the governor’s planned Friday departure.