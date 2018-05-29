× Special Prosecutor says investigation continues in invasion of privacy charge against Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The special prosecutor considering whether to refile an invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the investigation continues, even though the governor is resigning.

The Republican governor announced Tuesday that he will step down on Friday. A short time later, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a statement that her office had reached “fair and just resolution” on criminal charges against Greitens.

Gardner said only that more details would be released Wednesday.

A felony indictment in February accused Greitens of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a St. Louis woman during an extramarital affair in 2015

The charge was dropped earlier this month, but Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was appointed a special prosecutor to consider whether to refile it.

Baker says in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and will continue “until our work on the case is completed.” She says no deals have been made by her office with Greitens’ attorneys.