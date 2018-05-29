St. Louis area lawmakers react to Greitens resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Special House Investigative Committee has cancelled the rest of their scheduled meetings for the week. Committee Chair Jay Barnes would not comment on if members would continue their work.

But the news has lawmakers on both sides of the aisle talking.

Fox 2's Molly Rose spoke to a Democratic senator Tuesday night and a Republican candidate for St. Louis County Executive and they both agreed on this: they say the investigation surrounding the governor has taken a toll on our state and they both say they have a high level of confidence in our soon to be new governor Mike Parson.

Republican Paul Berry III who is running for St. Louis County Executive says he's happy the state can finally move on from this. Democratic Senator Jamiah Nasheed says the governor’s resignation was overdue and should have happened 6 months ago.

Berry and Nasheed described Parson taking over as governor as something that will lift a dark cloud off the state and the start of the healing process.

“The statements that the governor made today was disappointing because he didn`t take responsibility for his actions however I do like that he did the right thing today and he resigned and that`s a good thing for the State of Missouri,” said Jamilah Nasheed, D-Mo. State Senator.