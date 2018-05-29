St. Louis prosecutor says she’s resolved Greitens charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says her office has reached a "fair and just resolution" on criminal charges against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now that he's stepping down. But, she says, details won't be released until Wednesday.

The Republican governor announced his resignation Tuesday, blaming "legal harassment" for his troubles.

Gardner launched an investigation after Greitens admitted to a 2015 affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. The investigation led to a felony indictment in February on invasion of privacy, accusing Greitens of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo f the woman.

The charge was dropped earlier this month, but a special prosecutor has been considering whether to refile it.

In April, Greitens was charged with another felony in St. Louis for allegedly using a charity donor list for political purposes.

Gardner said in a statement that the last several months have been difficult. She didn't say if one or both of the charges will be dropped. A spokeswoman for Gardner declined to comment beyond the statement.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office released this statement Tuesday after the Governor announced his resignation:

"Today, Governor Eric Greitens announced his resignation as Missouri’s Governor.

The last several months have been difficult for all Missourians, not just those of us embroiled in these legal matters. In January, I opened an investigation in search of the truth. I believe it is essential for residents of the City of St. Louis and our state to have confidence in their leaders. I know my decision to charge Mr. Greitens in February and March with two felonies was met with both praise and criticism. As a prosecutor, my decisions must be based upon facts and evidence, regardless of the position or power of the accused. While that may have been unpopular at times, that’s my job.

I have been in contact with the Governor’s defense team over the past several days. We have reached a fair and just resolution of the pending charges. We will provide more information tomorrow.

I want to thank the individuals who have cooperated with these investigations over the past few months in our search for the truth, particularly those who were willing to stand up to power regardless of how stormy some days were."