The University Of Memphis will not charge tuition for children and spouses of fallen military

ST. LOUIS- The University Of Memphis says it will not charge tuition to children and spouses of fallen military starting Fall of 2018. The students must apply for the Folds Of Honors scholarship first for the tuition break.

The national scholarship of $5,000 per student will be awarded to undergraduates under 24-years-of age if a parent was severely injured or killed while on active duty. Spouses of any age can also receive the scholarship if they have not remarried.

The University of Memphis will accept the Folds Of Honor scholarship as payment-in-full.

For more info on the scholarship visit: www.foldsofhonor.org