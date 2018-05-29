× US House members say Greitens right to resign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Two Missouri Republicans in the U.S. House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens made the right choice in stepping down from office.

Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer and Ann Wagner spoke out after Greitens announced Tuesday that he will leave office after months of what he called “legal harassment.”

The governor was facing possible impeachment. A special prosecutor was considering re-filing a criminal case related to Greitens’ 2015 extramarital affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. Another criminal case accusing Greitens of using charity donor list for political purposes was pending.

It’s uncertain if those cases will still move forward. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is expected to make an announcement Wednesday.

Wagner says in a statement that she has faith in Lt. Gov. Mike Parsons, who becomes governor Friday. Luetkemeyer, in a statement, says he has been “disturbed” by the allegations against Greitens, and he’s hopeful the state can put the turmoil behind it.