× Wagner says she has faith in Lt. Gov. Parsons to lead Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Two Missouri Republicans in the U.S. House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens made the right choice in stepping down from office.

Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer and Ann Wagner spoke out after Greitens announced Tuesday that he will leave office after months of what he called “legal harassment.”

The governor was facing possible impeachment. A special prosecutor was considering re-filing a criminal case related to Greitens’ 2015 extramarital affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. Another criminal case accusing Greitens of using charity donor list for political purposes was pending.

It’s uncertain if those cases will still move forward. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is expected to make an announcement Wednesday.

Wagner says in a statement that she has faith in Lt. Gov. Mike Parsons, who becomes governor Friday. Luetkemeyer, in a statement, says he has been “disturbed” by the allegations against Greitens, and he’s hopeful the state can put the turmoil behind it.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson released the following statement today regarding Governor Greitens’ resignation:

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson states, “With Governor Greitens’ decision to resign from office, he has put the best interests of our state and all Missourians at the forefront where they belong. This is a decision that will allow our state to heal and move forward from what has been a difficult time. This is an enormous responsibility serving as our state’s next governor, and I am ready to fulfill the duties of the office with honor and integrity, and with a steadfast commitment to making our great state even greater for the people we are entrusted to serve.”