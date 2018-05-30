Authorities unsure of boat driver in crash that killed 3

CAMDEN, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri State Highway Patrol now says it’s unsure who was driving a boat that struck a rock bluff on the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri, killing three friends from Kansas.

A Kansas man, 22-year-old Hayden Frazier, of Overland Park, was arrested after the crash on May 19 but was never charged.

At the time, investigators said Frazier was driving the boat. On Tuesday, the patrol said its preliminary report has been revised to list the driver as unknown. Investigators intend to reconstruct the accident as the investigation continues. The patrol didn’t indicate why the report was changed.

Those killed were 23-year-old Joseph LeMark and 24-year-old Daniel Lewis, both of Overland Park, and 21-year-old Hailey Hochanadel, of Olathe.

Frazier and another woman on the boat were injured.