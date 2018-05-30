× Bridge repairs cause Illinois rush hour delays

East St. Louis IL (KTVI) – The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes to have lane restrictions lifted by 3 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 70 in East St. Louis. The restrictions went into place Tuesday afternoon after IDOT workers noticed a bridge joint repair was needed at Mile Marker 1, just as the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge crosses over the Mississippi and into Illinois. The area is already heavily congested during evening rush hour, and the bridge joint repairs caused further delays Tuesday night. IDOT is warning motorists to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes. IDOT spokesman Joe Monroe told Fox 2 News the department is hopeful to have the repairs finished Wednesday and alleviate the impact on Wednesday night traffic. The bridge opened in 2014.