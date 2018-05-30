× Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes returns from disabled list today

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – After missing the 2017 season for Tommy John surgery, Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes will make his first start of the 2018 season this afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reyes, 23, last pitched for the Cardinals in September 2016. He underwent ligament replacement surgery on his right elbow in February 2017.

Reyes made four rehab starts in the Cardinals’ minor league system, striking out 44 batters in 23 innings pitched in stints with Palm Beach (A), Peoria (A), Springfield (AA), and Memphis (AAA). He tied Springfield’s single-game strikeout record on May 19, fanning 13 batters.

He followed that up by striking out another 13 batters on May 24 for Memphis. He fanned nine consecutive batters that day, setting a Pacific Coast League record.