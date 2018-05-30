ST. LOUIS, MO — Yadier molina continues to recover from a groin injury on may fifth. The Cards tweeted out a video of Yadi working on his catching game Tuesday. He’s on the disabled list and was expected to miss four to six weeks.
Cards post video of Yadi catching while on DL
-
Cardinals give away jerseys, bobble heads and tumblers
-
Yadi and D-Backs manager get suspensions for Sunday’s ‘vulgar’ incident
-
‘Hey Fredbird!’ – Check out the FOX 2 Cardinals home opener music video
-
Diamondbacks beat Cards 4-1 after benches clear, start 7-2
-
Molina expected to miss at least a month after emergency surgery
-
-
‘You gotta be ready to fight’ Molina fires back after vulgar comment by D-Backs manager
-
Dominican teen battling leukemia will throw first pitch at Cards game
-
Power outage caused by sparking wires in south St. Louis
-
Cards extend Wainwright’s stay on the DL to 60 days
-
Albers hangs on for 1st save as Brewers top Cards 3-2
-
-
Lankford, Coleman & Brecheen Elected to Cardinals Hall of Fame
-
Watch video replay of Dexter Fowler’s walk-off home run blast
-
Cardinals release music video celebrating Bob Gibson