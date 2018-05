Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There is nothing more American than a mustang. Whether we're talking about the classic car or the animal, both kinds are teaming up this weekend in East Alton, Illinois for a "Mustangs for Mustangs" event to raise money for "Legendary Mustang Sanctuary".

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is a non profit organization, who relies solely on donations. For more information, visit www.legendarymustangsanctuary.org.