× CDC report examines Legionnaires’ at Illinois veterans home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there continues to be issues with Legionnaires’ disease at an Illinois Veterans Home despite improvements.

The Herald-Whig reports that the state Department of Public Health released the findings Tuesday.

The report was created in February following the investigation of cases of Legionnaire’s disease at the Quincy facility. CDC experts tested more than 20 water samples and had one sample test positive for the presence of Legionella bacteria.

The report says continued cases of the disease in a few of the buildings on campus are likely tied to aging plumbing and materials. The report also says the age and underlying medical conditions of veterans at the residence make them more susceptible to Legionnaires’ disease.

According to the report, the facility has improved pneumonia surveillance and testing protocols.