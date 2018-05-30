Circuit Attorney announces “fair and just resolution of the pending charge” facing Greitens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS- St. Louis Circut Attorney Kim Gardner released a statement Tuesday after Governor Greitens resignation announcement stating that she had been in contact with the Governor`s defense team over the past several days and they have reached a 'fair and just resolution of the pending charges.'

The only pending charge against Greitens is computer tampering. Greitens is accused of using a donor`s list from the Mission Continues Charity that he founded to help raise money during his campaign.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker the special prosecutor that is reviewing the felony invasion of privacy case against Greitens says her work is continuing.

Baker released a statement sating that no deals have been made with her office and that her review of the case will continue without fear or favor. She was appointed by Judge Rex Burlison to review the invasion of privacy case to see if the charge should be refiled after the case was dropped.

Greitens was accused of taking a semi-nude picture of his mistress in 2015 without her permission then transmitting it in a way that made it computer accessible.

Fellow military vet to succeed Greitens as Missouri governor

Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor has elevated another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.

Mike Parson will automatically rise from lieutenant governor to governor on Friday when Greitens steps down. Greitens had faced possibly being impeached by the state House over investigations of his political and personal life.

The 62-year-old Parson spent 12 years representing southwest Missouri in the Legislature, where he was a strong abortion opponent, supported the National Rifle Association and successfully pressed for a constitutional amendment benefiting farmers. He's also a former Missouri sheriff.

The 44-year-old Greitens was a political novice when elected governor in 2016. He came into office criticizing ``corrupt career politicians'' and repeatedly clashed with fellow Republicans